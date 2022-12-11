Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.