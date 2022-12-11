Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.22 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,511,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,435,000 after purchasing an additional 323,775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.