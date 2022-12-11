Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atomera by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at $914,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at $914,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,231 shares of company stock worth $167,669. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATOM stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

