Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

INDA opened at $42.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

