Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 4.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 26.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pool by 3.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.44. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $571.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

