Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,245 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $156,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of PCRX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.