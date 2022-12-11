Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,245 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of PCRX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

