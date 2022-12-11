AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $193.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $237.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.50.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.