Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 2.5 %

CDMO stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.