Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $8.00

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00046678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $804.35 million and approximately $77.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012150 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.21874622 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $179,333,086.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.