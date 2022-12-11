Bank of America Cuts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $7.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Insider Activity

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

