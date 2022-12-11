Barclays Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $277.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $300.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

