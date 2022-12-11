Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.