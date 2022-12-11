Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE BHE opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

