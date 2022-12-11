BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Financial Comparison

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIO-key International and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.40 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.96 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

This table compares BIO-key International and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats BIO-key International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

(Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.