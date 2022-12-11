BitCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,378.97 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $18,378.97 and approximately $1,037.18 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

