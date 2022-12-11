BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $116.00 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $116.00 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $17,167.88 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

