Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $109.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $109.20 or 0.00636574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $99.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,153.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00254359 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052002 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,252,556 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
