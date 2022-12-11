Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $854.94 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $44.41 or 0.00259412 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $854.94 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,121.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00621656 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00050817 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,248,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
