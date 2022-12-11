Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $44.68 or 0.00260057 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $859.97 million and $36.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,179.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.00629766 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00051775 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,248,827 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.
