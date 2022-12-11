Bitcoin SV Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $854.94 million and $38.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $44.41 or 0.00259412 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,121.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00621656 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00050817 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,248,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
