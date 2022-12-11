Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 394,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

