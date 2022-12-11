Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,750 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

