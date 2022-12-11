BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

