BNP Paribas Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.75.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

