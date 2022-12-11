Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.84. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

