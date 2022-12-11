Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $23.49

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.