Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $24.27

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 150.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
