Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $340.50

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.50.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,401 shares of company stock worth $10,265,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $343.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

