Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank makes up about 1.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cadence Bank worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 46.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

CADE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

