Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,852,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.