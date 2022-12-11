Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 184,401 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 184,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $81,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

