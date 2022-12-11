Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 323,063 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $61,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

