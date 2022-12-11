Captrust Financial Advisors Has $40.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,706 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.25 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.