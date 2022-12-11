Captrust Financial Advisors Has $55.35 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

