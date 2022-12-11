Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.
Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
