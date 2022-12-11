Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.