Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5,772.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,197 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 89.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.