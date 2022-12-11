Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2,862.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,153 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

