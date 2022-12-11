Castleview Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22,570.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,995 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

