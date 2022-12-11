Castleview Partners LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1,142.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 477.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 0.5 %

AMCR stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,280,268 shares of company stock worth $15,620,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.