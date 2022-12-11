Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Diageo Profile

Diageo stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

