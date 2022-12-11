Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 689,348 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4,227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,348 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.7% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 145,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 346,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 111,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.