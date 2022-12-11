Castleview Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13,928.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 101,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

