Castleview Partners LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Adient by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

