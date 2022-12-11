Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

