CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.88 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012524 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00239872 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003689 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09603514 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,580,410.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

