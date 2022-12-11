Celer Network (CELR) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $88.74 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

