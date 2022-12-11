CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 7th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,965,326 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 6.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 1.39% of CEMEX worth $79,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 848,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

