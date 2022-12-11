Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

CVE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after buying an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after buying an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

