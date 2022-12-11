CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($108.42) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €94.00 ($98.95) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €69.90 ($73.58) and a twelve month high of €131.40 ($138.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $675.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.31.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

