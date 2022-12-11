Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $773.63 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00008951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $773.63 million and $2,429.37 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

